Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday pledged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), if voted to power in Punjab next year, will eradicate the trade of “chitta” (synthetic drugs) from the state by December 31, 2029.

Wednesday’s address marked Shah’s second major campaign push on the narcotics crisis within six months, following a rally in Moga on March 14 where he said that only the BJP could make Punjab drug-free. (HT)

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Shah made the statement during a rally at Jalandar’s Kot Kalan village to mark the culmination of state BJP unit’s 13-day “Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra”, launched by party president Nitin Nabin on September 18. The yatra covered roughly 4,000 kilometres across the state and drew participation from several Union ministers and senior state leaders.

Wednesday’s address marked Shah’s second major campaign push on the narcotics crisis within six months, following a rally in Moga on March 14 where he said that only the BJP could make Punjab drug-free.

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{{^usCountry}} At the Jalandhar rally, Shah launched a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging it had allowed the drug trade to thrive openly. “Can AAP make Punjab drug-free? Only the BJP can do it. I promise Punjab’s mothers and youngsters that before December 2029, we will free Punjab from ‘chitta’ and restore the pristine glory of the state,” Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the Jalandhar rally, Shah launched a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging it had allowed the drug trade to thrive openly. “Can AAP make Punjab drug-free? Only the BJP can do it. I promise Punjab’s mothers and youngsters that before December 2029, we will free Punjab from ‘chitta’ and restore the pristine glory of the state,” Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

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“While there are several issues like farming, industry, law and order, and women’s safety, the BJP will fight this election solely on the issue of a drug-free Punjab,” Shah said.

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Cites Centre’s track record

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Highlighting the Narendra Modi government’s track record, Shah said that the regime had delivered on its commitments ahead of set deadlines, citing the eradication of terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir and the northeastern parts of the country, alongside the wiping out of Naxalism. “Now, it is time to make Punjab drug-free... The BJP will ensure that not even a single gram of ‘chitta’ is smuggled into Punjab and sent out of the state,” Shah said.

Shah further accused the state government of failing to keep a check on the drug menace. “Not even a single drug peddler has been arrested under the state’s anti-narcotics act, while chief minister Bhagwant Mann failed to attend NCORD (Narco Coordination Centre) for the past three times. In fact, CM Mann disallowed permission to set up a unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Punjab,” Shah claimed, adding that “those involved in liquor scam are talking about making Punjab Nasha Mukt”.

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He further alleged that the AAP government failed on every front as the economic condition of the state is in a shambles. “Since the AAP came into power, there have been corruption scams, the Amritsar and Jalandhar smart city project scam, and the mid-day meal scam. Where were the 25 lakh (2.5 million) jobs as promised by the state government, the increase in widow pension to ₹2,500, 16 medical colleges and MSP on crops?” Shah said.

Heaps praise on farmers

He said Punjab had historically contributed to the country’s food security through its farmers and had made significant sacrifices in defending India’s borders.

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“Whenever there is a need for food items in the country, the Centre looks towards Punjab and its farmers fill our granaries and warehouses,” Shah said.

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Before his address, Shah paid tribute to Sikh Gurus, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Sardar Teja Singh Samundri, and freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Udham Singh.

On his arrival at Jalandhar, the home minister paid obeisance at the historic 200-year-old Tripurmalini Shakti Peetha within the Shri Devi Talab Mandir complex. Later, he met families affected by the menace of drugs.