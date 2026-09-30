5 months to polls, AAP govt in Punjab battling multi-front crisis

The AAP government in Punjab is no stranger to political controversies, but its challenges appear to be steadily mounting with barely five months left for the state’s assembly polls. A series of developments over the past two months, including Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, growing discontent among employees over dearness allowance dues and unfulfilled promises, protests over drug menace, and a severe power crisis, have kept chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his team in near-constant crisis management mode. (PTI File)

A series of developments over the past two months, including Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, growing discontent among employees over dearness allowance dues and unfulfilled promises, protests over drug menace, and a severe power crisis, have kept chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his team in near-constant crisis management mode.

The controversies have not only tested the party leadership, but also put the government’s functioning, particularly its record on pre-poll promises of providing corruption-free governance and making Punjab drug-free, under the microscope.

As the opposition grabbed these opportunities and mounted a concerted attack, AAP leaders, who had hoped that their highly publicised monthly allowance scheme for women, ‘Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana,’ would dominate the political narrative, have been left scrambling to contain the damage at a crucial time.

Ashutosh Kumar, professor of political science at Panjab University, Chandigarh, said the stakes are higher for the AAP in Punjab than for any other party. “AAP has already lost control of Delhi, and this is the only state where they can implement their ideas and schemes. It is also a source of resources for the party,” he added.

Land deals, drug menace under scrutiny

The latest blow was the ED searches at GMADA in connection with irregularities in land acquisition, auctions and concessions given to private developers. The agency pegged the potential loss due to alleged manipulation of reserve prices for unsold land at nearly ₹10,000 crore, besides questioning party bosses Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain’s unofficial meetings with GMADA officials. While the AAP govt has vehemently denied the allegations, its troubles appear far from over, with the ED widening the money-laundering probe.

Earlier, the name of the chief minister’s OSD Rajbir Ghuman had surfaced in connection with alleged attempts by private persons to influence the transfers and postings of officials and government functioning. The ED last month sent letters to the state police chief to register a case in the matter. Ghuman, however, denied any role, accusing the Opposition of character assassination.

Another political storm hit the AAP after a Dalit daily wager died by suicide in Sangrur on September 7, a day after questioning cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the party’s most prominent Dalit face, at a public interaction about the unchecked supply of drugs in his village. Though the police promptly registered an FIR against five persons for alleged abetment to suicide, the incident put the AAP on the back foot and raised questions over the government’s anti-drug campaign.

The episode does not bode well for the ruling party on two fronts: the Dalit community is a key constituency being assiduously wooed by all parties, while the drug menace has once again become a major election issue. The BJP, whose anti-drug yatra will culminate in a rally to be addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah in Jalandhar on Wednesday, and the SAD have targeted the Mann government over its handling of the drug problem. The AAP and the Congress have, in turn, blamed alleged drug smuggling through Gujarat ports.

Discontent among employees

The discontent among 7.50 lakh government employees and pensioners, who are unhappy over the delay in payment of pending dearness allowance arrears and non-fulfilment of their long-pending demands such as restoration of the old pension scheme and withdrawal of the 2020 order relating to central pay scales for all new recruits, is also a challenge for the AAP government.

Though the state authorities, after a prolonged standoff, agreed to start paying them 8% of the pending 18% DA, the employees have decided to continue their meetings and rallies to press their remaining demands.

‘Desperate attempt to create false narrative’

AAP chief spokesperson and former cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal dismissed the ED searches and the Opposition’s allegations as desperate attempts to target the state government. He said the Congress was divided, SAD weakened, and the BJP irrelevant in Punjab. “CM Mann has done much more than any other previous CM to tackle drugs. We will fight the elections on our government’s development and welfare record,” the Ajnala MLA asserted, pointing to crowds at Mann’s rallies as evidence of his popularity.

Another party insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the party leadership was aware of the challenges and constantly working on countering the attempts of the opposition, particularly the BJP, to create a “false narrative”. He said party leaders needed to be more watchful in their public dealings amid increased scrutiny of their behaviour and actions ahead of elections.

“As for the employees’ agitation, though the government managed to resolve the standoff by agreeing to increase their DA, efforts will continue to engage with them on their remaining demands and explain the fiscal constraints to them,” he said.