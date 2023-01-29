Wage hike, regularisation demand: Thousands of employees hold protest in Punjab’s Sangrur

Thousands of contractual, outsourced and regular employees of the Punjab government on Sunday protested outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Sangrur. All the employees were from various departments of the state government and protesting for various demands. They had protested on the call given by Punjab Subordinate Services Federation Chandigarh.

ML Sehgal, a senior leader of the employees, said that the Aam Aadmi Party is also working on the pattern of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal government, adding that AAP government was ignoring demands of employees.

He said, “The government should give minimum ₹ 26,000 to every employee. It should abolish contractual and outsourcing process of recruiting employees. Besides, every employee should be regularised.”

Later they concluded their protest after Sangrur administration arranged their meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann at his residence in Chandigarh on February 22.