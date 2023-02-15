Walking impediment fails to take spring out of Ludhiana lad’s step

Nestled comfortably on his friends’ shoulders, 28-year-old Phoolchand Kushwaha filled the convocation hall at the Satish Chandra Dhawan government college with admiration and applause as he made his way to the stage to receive the reward of his years-long battle against odds.

A medical reaction caused by a wrong injection had rendered him unable to stand on his feet when he was just two-years old. His journey from having a late start to school to completing an MCom degree in business innovation has been a long and eventful one.

The struggles, however, all seemed part of a distant past for the youngster when he was handed his degree at SCD college’s annual convocation by the Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday.

Recalling his journey, the student, a resident of Kailash Nagar, said, “As I was dependent on others for even the minor tasks, I had set this as a goal in my childhood to become independent and earn a dignified living.”

“The government school from where I completed my schooling was 10 km from my home and I would travel on my tricycle to attend the classes in every weather,” he added.

Schools not universally accessible

Detailing some of his struggles, Kushwaha said his school lacked essential facilities such as ramps and modified desks for students with disabilities. The same, however, did not deter him from his goal of attaining an education.

Speaking of his achievements, he added, “I scored 76% in the finals of the two-year programme which involved a field survey and internship. During my survey project, I visited 10 hosiery units in the city and collected data on the working conditions of the labourers.”

Kushwaha found appreciation from within the small community of his professors and classmates and ranked among the highest scorers in the component. He was quick to acknowledge their contribution in his success, saying his friends and teachers have supported him at each step of his college life.

No let-up in challenges

Kushwaha, who uses his modified scooter to travel, also completed his Bachelor’s from the same college. Speaking of the experience, he said, “The last two years have been hard for me, as both my father and mother died after a brief illness. I have been applying for jobs in various companies, but after they get to know that I am specially-abled they do not respond.”

Kushwaha said he was hopeful of landing a job of his choosing and continuing to lead a respectable life.