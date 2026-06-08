Want to step down as Punjab BJP general secy: Raju to party bosses

Days after industrialist-turned-politician Kewal Singh Dhillon assumed charge as the BJP’s Punjab unit president, state general secretary and former IAS officer Jagmohan Singh Raju requested the party leadership to relieve him of his organisational responsibilities, citing his involvement in various social causes.

Days after industrialist-turned-politician Kewal Singh Dhillon assumed charge as the BJP’s Punjab unit president, state general secretary and former IAS officer Jagmohan Singh Raju requested the party leadership to relieve him of his organisational responsibilities, citing his involvement in various social causes. (HT File)

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In a letter addressed to BJP’s Punjab sangathan mantri Manthari Srinivasulu, Raju sought to be spared from any major organisational role requiring his full-time engagement, stating that he has been actively working on a number of public issues. He also marked a copy of his letter to Dhillon. Earlier, the bureaucrat-turned-politician had resigned from the post in April 2025, alleging favouritism and violation of party norms in organisational polls. However, the party leadership had then asked him to continue.

This time, Raju wrote that he served the party as vice president and general secretary over the past four years, which had been the “most enriching and meaningful” period of his political journey. “Alongside my organisational responsibilities, I have been actively working on a number of public issues, including Holy City status for Amritsar, educational support for Punjab’s youth, educational rights of poor children under RTE, protection of the constitutional rights of Scheduled Castes and Sikhs, issues relating to religious conversion, the menace of drugs and prohibition, pre-eminence of the Punjabi language, and legacy issues of Punjab including water and Chandigarh,” the BJP leader said in the letter dated June 5, which he released on social media on Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} Raju further stated that as these issues were of immense long-term importance to Punjab and the nation, he intended to devote himself more extensively to them through public outreach, research, writing, legal interventions and mass contact programmes. “These initiatives required considerable time, travel and sustained engagement. In all fairness, I doubt if I would be able to devote the requisite time and attention necessary to efficiently discharge a major organisational responsibility while simultaneously pursuing these commitments,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raju further stated that as these issues were of immense long-term importance to Punjab and the nation, he intended to devote himself more extensively to them through public outreach, research, writing, legal interventions and mass contact programmes. “These initiatives required considerable time, travel and sustained engagement. In all fairness, I doubt if I would be able to devote the requisite time and attention necessary to efficiently discharge a major organisational responsibility while simultaneously pursuing these commitments,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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