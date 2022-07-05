Man facing charges in acid attack case ends life in Ludhiana
A man who was facing charges in an acid attack case ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a hotel near the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Avinash Kumar alias Kali, 50, of Dayalpur village. He was wanted by the Subhanpur police in Kapurthala for attacking a 37-year-old woman with acid. A case under Section 326 of IPC had been lodged against him on June 22.
Sub-inspector Avneet Kaur, in-charge at bus stand police post, said the hotel staff told them that the man had checked in two days ago. On Tuesday morning, when he did not open the door despite constant knocking, they broke it open and found his lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan.
The sub-Inspector added that they did not find a suicide note in the room. During investigation, they found that Kumar was wanted by Kapurthala police for allegedly attacking one Dalbir Kaur with acid after barging into her boutique. The accused was allegedly stalking and harassing Dalbir for months before assaulting her.
Further, the sub-inspector added that it is yet to be ascertained if the man ended his life to avoid arrest or if there is some other reason.
Woman held for abetting 24-year-old man’s suicide
A 37-year-old woman from Rajan village has been arrested for abetting the suicide of a 24-year-old man.
The accused has been identified as Meenu. The FIR has been lodged by Koomkalan police based on the statement of the victim’s father.
The complainant stated that his son used to work at a pesticide store and was in a relationship with Meenu, but he had snapped all ties with her six months ago.
He alleged that the woman went to his son’s workplace on Monday and created a ruckus by trying to force him to marry her. The complainant also alleged that she threatened to implicate his son in a rape case.
He added that his son was mentally disturbed over the incident, following which he ended his life by consuming poison.
ASI Dharampal, who is investigating the case, said the woman was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial remand.
The ASI added that the woman was living alone due to strained relations with her husband. Her two children live with her husband.
Two arrested for misbehaving with female head constable inside police station
Two people were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman head constable inside a police station in Gurugram where they had come to lodge a complaint for theft of a scooter, said police on Tuesday. Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the woman constable was on duty and working on a case.
GMDA to use drone surveillance for traffic management
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will start using drone technology for traffic management in Gurugram after conducting a survey of locations in the city, which report maximum traffic congestion or accidents. Officials said demonstrations will be given by different companies before finalising the features required to interpret traffic violations and mapping of vehicles on the road. “Once the drone technology starts working in Gurugram, it will improve the traffic situation across the city,” said he.
Ludhiana: Decade on, road project in Juhi Enclave begins
Pending for over a decade, MLA Madan Lal Bagga on Tuesday inaugurated the Rs 80-lakh road construction project in Juhi Enclave on Jassian Road, around a month after the Permanent Lok Adalat ordered the attachment of the MC commissioner's official vehicle. Secretary of Juhi Enclave Residents Welfare Society, Baweja, said that after struggling for around 6-7 years, they had moved Lok Adalat in 2018.
PSEB Class 10 results: Girls bag top three positions in Ludhiana
Girls from Ludhiana outshined the boys in the Class 10 Punjab School Education Board results declared on Tuesday by bagging the top three positions in the district. Anchal Jindal, a student of BCM Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur Colony, topped the district with 98.77% and scored 642 of 650 marks. Although Jindal and the third position holder in the state scored the same marks, Anchal has been placed fourth as per the tie-breaker formula.
ACB raids properties owned by Cong legislator in B’luru
The Karnataka anti-corruption bureau on Tuesday raided properties associated with former minister and Congress legislator from Chamarajpet BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru. Police officials were seen keeping guard outside Khan's palatial home near Bengaluru Cantonment and at least four other locations, including his guest house in Sadashivanagar, one of the most upscale localities in the India's IT capital.
