‘Wanted’ criminal injured in police encounter in Ferozepur

A wanted criminal was injured during a police encounter, while his accomplices evaded arrest, in Ferozepur on Tuesday. Accused’s accomplice flees spot.

A police team from the special investigation unit (SIU) and Ferozepur sadar police set up a checkpoint near Canal Colony here. When asked to stop, two motorcycle riders opened fire on the police. In response, the police retaliated.

During the exchange of fire, one of the riders was shot in the leg and apprehended. However, the other rider managed to flee the spot. “The arrested suspect has been identified as notorious criminal Dalbir Singh, alias Daleri, of Khai Femke village. He has 17 cases registered against him,” said Radhir Kumar, superintendent of police (investigation), Ferozepur.

