Wanted gangster found hiding in customs official’s farmhouse in Ludhiana

Wanted in three cases of attempt to murder, a gangster was arrested from the farmhouse of a customs official in Green Ville, Jhande, on Friday night.

Police have recovered a .32-bore pistol, a 7.65mm pistol and eight bullets from the possession of the gangster, Naveen, alias Negi, of Geeta Nagar of Tajpur Road, who has also been declared a proclaimed offender in three cases.

Investigators said he was an aide of notorious gangsters Neeraj Kumar, alias Ashu, of Ganesh Nagar and Puneet Bains, alias Mani Bains, of Ghoda Colony.

Deputy superintendent of police (DCP, Investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said Naveen was caught through a joint operation between the Ludhiana police and counter intelligence.

“He had been changing his location to avoid being caught. Earlier he was hiding in different guest houses in Chandigarh and came to Ludhiana three days ago,” said the DCP.

“The customs official claims that he was not aware about the gangster hiding in his farmhouse. He was allowed in by the security guard for a couple of days through the reference of one of his acquaintances. The guard also claims that he wasn’t aware of the accused’s antecedents,” he added.

The police official said further investigation was on and they hadn’t given the clean chit to either the customs official or the security guard.

Naveen is wanted by the police in three cases of attempt to murder lodged at Salem Tabri and Division Number 3 police stations in 2020. He is also facing trial in multiple cases of snatching and robbery conspiracy.

Police are questioning him for the source of the weapons recovered from him. A fresh case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Sadar police station.