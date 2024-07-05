Wanted pro-Khalistan leader Gajinder Singh dies in Pakistan

Pro-Khalistan leader in exile Gajinder Singh, who led his colleagues to hijack an Indian Airlines aircraft to Lahore in 1981 and was one of the most wanted persons in the record of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), passed away at the age of 73 after a brief illness in Lahore on June 3, sources said on Friday. Pro-Khalistan leader in exile Gajinder Singh. (File Photo)

A few days ago, he suffered a heart attack, after which he was admitted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore, Pakistan.

Founder of the separatist Sikh organization ‘Dal Khalsa’, Singh lived alone in Nankana Sahib, where he owned house and farmland, and under state security. After the assassination of Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar in May last year in Lahore, the Pakistan government shifted Singh to a state guest house to enhance his security.

He spent 14 years in a Pakistani prison for the hijacking incident on September 29, 1981, and for the release of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was arrested for assassinating Lala Jagat Narain, the founder editor of Hind Samachar Group.

Since his release from Pakistani prison in 1995, Singh was living in exile. After the terror attack on the Indian parliament in 2001, the MHA released a list of 20 people to Pakistan for extradition and Singh was among them.

While his wife Manjit Kaur passed away many years ago, his daughter Bikramjit Kaur lives in the United Kingdom.