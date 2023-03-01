War on Drugs: Widow struggles to support son’s pregnant wife, two kids in Amritsar village

Rajbir Kaur, 55, a widow, lost his third son to drugs last month at Chattiwind village on the outskirts of Amritsar.

Widow Rajbir Kaur with her daughter in law Manpreet Kaur and grandchildren at her home in village Chattiwind near Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

“There is no end to my miseries. I lost my husband 21 years ago. My eldest son Lovejit Singh was 18 when he died due to drug overdose nine years ago. He is survived by two daughters, who I’m bringing up as their mother left the house after their father’s death. My youngest and the only unmarried son Joban Singh, 22, fell victim to drugs on November 18 in 2021,” she says.

Amritpal Singh, 24, met a similar fate recently. “Amritpal used to inject heroin. His arms and legs were riddled with the needle marks. We tried counselling him but in vain,” says Rajbir.

Amritpal is survived by his pregnant wife, Manpreet Kaur, and two small children. “After my marriage, everything was going well. My husband was earning enough for us but he fell in bad company in the last two years. His condition deteriorated by the day till his death on January 23,” says Manpreet.

“After I came to know about his addiction and the easy availability of drugs in the village, I approached the sarpanch and police for help, but to no avail. Some villagers tried to get him admitted to the drug de-addiction centre but it was too late,” she says.

The family is forced to live in a dilapidated shed.

Paramjit Singh, one of the villagers who raises his voice against drug peddling and helps victim families, says, “Drugs are being sold unchecked. In 10 months, 25 youngsters of this village have died due to drug abuse.”

