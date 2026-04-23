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Warring moves HC against new docuseries on Bishnoi

The petition, which is yet to be listed, contends that the series glorifies the life of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and may adversely impact public order, particularly among impressionable youth

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 05:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking stay on the release of docuseries on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, ‘Lawrence of Punjab’ on a digital platform.

Promotional material and credible public sources reveal that the docuseries is purportedly based on the life and activities of a notorious gangster Lawrence Bishoni, the plea said. (HT file)

The petition, which is yet to be listed, contends that the series glorifies the life of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and may adversely impact public order, particularly among impressionable youth.

It also highlights the lack of pre-certification for (over the top) OTT content and calls for stricter regulatory guidelines, said lawyer Nikhil Ghai, who has filed the petition on Warring’s behalf, adding that a mention was made before the high court on urgent listing of the matter as it is scheduled for release on April 27.

The series has been produced by the OTT platform ZEE5. OTTs are digital services delivering content through the internet bypassing traditional cable or satellite modes.

“The right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) is not absolute and is subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2), including in the interests of public order, decency, morality, and prevention of incitement to offences. The impugned content, by promoting and legitimising criminal activity, falls within the scope of such permissible restrictions,” it argues.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Warring moves HC against new docuseries on Bishnoi
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Warring moves HC against new docuseries on Bishnoi
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