Warrior spirit needs you: Army appeals to Punjab youth to enlist in Sikh Regiment

In a rare and urgent outreach, the Indian Army has appealed to the youth of Punjab to reclaim their traditional role in the Sikh Regiment. The Indian Army has appealed to the youth of Punjab to reclaim their traditional role in the Sikh Regiment. (HT file photo)

The appeal follows growing internal concerns over a persistent decline in recruitment from the border state, which has led to noticeable manpower shortages within several of the regiment’s battalions.

In an official statement issued by a defence spokesperson on Tuesday, the army described the Sikh Regiment as one of its “most distinguished and elite” units, asserting that its “true strength” has always been rooted in the youngsters of Punjab. The message emphasised that serving in the regiment is a matter of “great honour and privilege” and urged the state’s youth to carry forward a warrior legacy that dates back to the 19th century.

The appeal was issued alongside a historic milestone for the regiment this year. Seven battalions of the Sikh Regiment have been simultaneously honoured for operational excellence this month, the highest number to be recognised at once since 2015. They comprise two battalions that have been awarded the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Unit Citation; a battalion honoured with the COAS Unit Appreciation; and four battalions with the Army Commander’s Unit Appreciation.

Despite these accolades, the army flagged that the “warrior spirit” is facing stiff competition from modern socio-economic shifts. Senior military officials and the state leadership have previously identified socio-economic shifts, including migration trends and the drug problem. While a growing number of Punjabi youth migrate to western countries for economic stability, the growing prevalence of substance abuse in the state has impacted the performance of candidates during recruitment rallies.

The four-year service model of the Agnipath scheme as compared to the traditional permanent commission has also reportedly affected the first-choice status of the army in rural households.

To counter these trends, the army has highlighted diverse career paths within the force, including technology, sports and specialised technical fields. The spokesperson said that the military not only offers battlefield glory but also sets “benchmarks in leadership” and provides long-term security for families.

“The warrior spirit that flows through Punjabi veins finds its highest expression through service in the Indian Army,” the statement concluded, calling on the youth to step forward and strengthen the regiment’s ranks.