Waste piles up as Ludhiana’s first static compactor remains out of order

Amid municipal corporation’s tall claims regarding installation of new static compactors to compress solid waste collected from the city, the existing infrastructure seems to have been forgotten.

Set up in 2016 at a cost of around ₹1 crore, the city’s first static compactor in Dugri has been lying defunct for over two months, causing garbage to pile up outside, much to the chagrin of people living in the vicinity. The compactor was meant to collect and compress waste, which was earlier dumped in the open at secondary points, before being shifted to the landfill on Tajpur Road.

“Since the three units of the compactor were set up, they repeatedly developed snags until they stopped working completely. These could also not handle the garbage load directed here, leading to daily dumping of waste on the roadside. Apart from stench, it also poses hurdles in smooth traffic flow,” said Dilpreet Singh, a nearby resident.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said A2Z company, which earlier handled solid waste management in the city, was operating the compactor and hook loaders for handling the garbage from collection to disposal. But since the company’s contract was terminated in February, the compactor’s maintenance suffered.

MC health officer Dr Vipal Malhora said since the compactor had developed snags, the corporation had decided to replace it under the Smart City Mission.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said the civic body was working on installing static compactors at two dozen sites in different parts of the city. “Also, detailed project reports are being prepared to hire contractors for solid waste management in the city, including transportation of waste to the main dump site,” he added.

Under fire from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the MC has been struggling to manage the nearly 1,100 metric tonnes of solid waste generated daily in the city, leading to the landfill on Tajpur Road gaining more height by the day.