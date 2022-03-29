Wasting water in Mohali to invite fine from April 15

Anticipating higher demand for water in summer, the municipal corporation will be issuing challans to people found wasting water in the morning between April 15 and June 30.

As per the notice, watering lawns, washing courtyards and vehicles, etc., is prohibited between 5.30 am and 8.30 am from April 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If a resident is found violating the order, a notice will be issued in case of the first offence. Repeating it will invite a challan of ₹1,000. Three-time offenders will have to pay ₹2,000 as fine and the water supply will be disconnected the fourth time. The defaulters’ booster pumps and hosepipes will be also confiscated.

Maintenance of water supply in Mohali is largely under MC’s purview. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maintenance of water supply and sewerage of Sectors 66 to 69 and 76 to 80 was transferred from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to MC in January last year. Majority of the remaining city was already under MC’s purview.

As part of a similar drive to rein in water wastage in 2021, MC had issued 65 challans and collected ₹65,000 as fine.

“Four teams will be on duty to check violations zone wise. Once the water connection is disconnected, it will not be restored until the defaulter pays a ₹5,000 fine, along with an affidavit,” a senior MC official said.

Mohali requires 30 MGD (million gallons daily) of water on an average. Currently, 190 MGD is supplied from Kajauli waterworks and an equal amount from 75 tubewells. From March 31, Mohali will get additional supply of 20 MGD from the waterworks to meet the city’s demand that rises significantly in summer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}