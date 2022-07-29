Watch: Punjab minister asks vice-chancellor to lie on dirty hospital mattress
After receiving multiple complaints regarding cleanliness in wards, Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Friday visited the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in the state's Faridkot district and asked the institute's vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lay on a dirty mattress designated for patients.
In a video shared by news agency ANI, Jouramajra can be seen visiting the hospital and taking stock of its infrastructure and arrangements.
“It's all in your hands but what is this?,” Jouramajra asked Bahadur during the inspection.
Jouramajra demanded that he be shown to the hospital's store room. The health minister also took note of the poor condition of the hospital's mattresses and asked the vice-chancellor to lie down as well.
The video drew strong criticism from the opposition Congress which demanded an apology from Jouramajra.
"Punjab Health Minister's humiliating behaviour with Dr Raj Bahadur is highly condemnable. The Minister must apologise," state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted on Friday.
Congress leader Pargat Singh, while criticising Jouramajra's actions, also hit out at the state minister's educational background. “Cheap theatrics of the Aam Aadmi Party never ceases. Today the Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid Medical University, Raj Bahadur Singh was publicly humiliated by Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra (+2 Pass). This type of mob behaviour will only demoralise our medical staff,” Pargat Singh tweeted.
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
