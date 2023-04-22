Gaushala watchman hacked to death with axe in Hisar

A 40-year-old watchman at a gaushala (cow shelter) in Hisar was hacked to death with an axe by unidentified persons. His body was found on Saturday. A 40-year-old watchman at a gaushala (cow shelter) in Hisar was hacked to death with an axe at his workplace. (HT FIle)

The deceased has been identified as Sonu alias Yogesh Kamra.

The victim’s family suspects the role of two of his gaushala colleagues behind the murder.

According to the police, the assailants changed the direction of CCTV cameras before committing the crime.

In his police complaint, cow-shelter owner Anil Kundu said he found the main gate of the gaushala closed. When he peeped inside, Sonu was found dead.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said the victim had a fight with two persons --Aman and Kapil, both working at the same cow-shelter. The duo has allegedly been missing from the gaushala since the murder.

“On the basis of the complaint of the victim’s family, we have lodged a murder case against Kapil and Aman and launched a probe. We will ascertain whether the duo or some other were behind the murder,” he added.