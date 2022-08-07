Water booster plant, reservoir in Phase- 5 to be commissioned this month: Mohali dy mayor

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 02:57 AM IST
The water reservoir being constructed under the Water Augmentation Scheme in Phase 5 will be commissioned in a month,
The municipal corporation is constructing the water reservoir and booster plant. With a storage capacity of 9 lakh liters, water will be supplied to Phase 5, Phase 3B2 and Phase 4 through booster pumps
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The water reservoir being constructed under the Water Augmentation Scheme in Phase 5 will be commissioned in a month, the Mohali deputy mayor said on Saturday.

The municipal corporation is constructing the water reservoir and booster plant. With a storage capacity of 9 lakh liters, water will be supplied to Phase 5, Phase 3B2 and Phase 4 through booster pumps.

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said the water booster plant and reservoir were almost ready and will be ready to be commissioned next month. “Five more such water reservoirs and booster plants are being installed in different areas of Mohali and after their commissioning, the people of Mohali will not face shortage of drinking water.”

He said canal water will be stored in these water reservoirs, and five pumps have been installed with each reservoir through which water will be boosted.

Under the leadership of mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu, the reservoirs are being readied at war footing. He also requested the people of Mohali to conserve water as much water as possible.

