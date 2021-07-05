Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Water cannons used to disperse BYJM activists from outside Punjab CM’s house
chandigarh news

Water cannons used to disperse BYJM activists from outside Punjab CM’s house

Chandigarh Police had put up barricades to stop the activists from heading towards chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's house, but when they tried to force their way through, water cannons and teargas shells were used
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Leaders and several BJP youth activists were detained by police. (HT Photo/Keshav Singh)

The police on Monday lobbed tear gas shells and used water cannon to disperse BJYM activists trying to lay siege to the official residence of Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh over his alleged failure to curb drug menace in the state.

Leaders and several activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) - the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – were detained by the police.

Protesters led by BJYM's Punjab chief Bhanu Pratap Rana raised slogans against the Congress-led dispensation and alleged that the chief minister had “failed” to wipe out drug menace from Punjab.

The Chandigarh Police had deployed police personnel and put up barricades to prevent the BJYM activists from heading towards the chief minister's residence.

But when the protesters tried to force their way through the barricades, police used water cannon to disperse them at sector 17 in Chandigarh. Police also used teargas shells to stop the protesters.

Earlier, talking to the media, Rana slammed the Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab for not being able to curb the drug trade in the state which has “flourished” under Congress rule.

He said before coming to power in 2017, Amarinder Singh had promised to wipe out drug menace from the state.

But he has completely “failed” in doing so, and in fact, drug trade has “flourished in the state”, Rana claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp youth wing punjab cm amarinder singh punjab chief minister punjab

Related Stories

india news

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Sidhu battle reaches Delhi: Punjab CM to meet Congress panel today

PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 06:00 AM IST
india news

Defame Amarinder Singh: Prashant Kishor's impersonators incite Punjab leaders, case registered

PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 03:21 PM IST
cities

Punjab drug smuggling case: STF initiates proceedings to bring kingpins to India

UPDATED ON DEC 15, 2020 11:17 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch

American footballer proposes to girlfriend on field after match

Missing red panda from German zoo tracked with thermal imaging drone

Green warriors save tree by manual transplantation in Jharkhand
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP