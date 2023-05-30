Water unfit for consumption at eight Ludhiana schools

As many as eight schools in rural areas of the district failed water quality checks in a recent survey conducted by the health department. The contaminated water poses health risks to the students. Water samples recovered from eight schools in Ludhiana failed a quality test. (HT File)

The department had collected 34 water samples from various schools to determine if the water was fit for consumption. The schools that failed the water quality tests include four government and four private institutes.

Gastroenterologist Dr Jasmeet Singh said expressing concern that, “Consuming contaminated water can lead to several water-borne diseases that can have severe consequences on the health and well-being of students. It is important that immediate action is taken to address the issue.”

“Contaminants can lead diseases such as viral diarrhoea, typhoid and viral hepatitis A and E,” he added.

Highlighting the inadequate measures taken by some schools, a teacher said, “Many government schools lack proper water filtration systems that are important to help mitigate the risk of contamination.”

Civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur acknowledged the gravity of the situation and said, “We have provided chlorine tablets to the schools concerned as a temporary solution until they install proper filtration systems. We have also written to the education department, deputy commissioner and the municipal corporation to draw attention to the issue.”

Sukhdev Singh Rana, patron of government school lecturer union said, “I request the authorities to install filtration systems in all the government schools to ensure availability of potable water.”

Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon, president of Navchetna child welfare committee said, “Drinking water is a basic need and it is the government’s responsibility to provide it to the students.”

Baldev Singh, district education officer (elementary) said, “I will visit all the schools that failed water quality tests and ensure installation of water filtration systems.”

He added that he will look into the matter on a priority basis.

An education department official privy to the developments said, “We are deeply concerned about the health and safety of the students and have initiated discussions with the concerned authorities to resolve this issue.”

Box

Government Primary School, Dhandari Kalan

Government Primary School, Machhiwara

Government Middle School, Barma, Machhiwara

Government Primary School, Sidhwan Bet

Satya Bharti School, Mohie, Sudhar

Khalsa Girls High School, Kila Raipur

Nankana Sahib senior Secondary School, Kila Raipur

SBBS Khalsa High School, Jagraon