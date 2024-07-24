Water samples from 100 govt schools in Mohali fail purity test

Water samples from around 100 government schools in Mohali failed the purity test during a recent survey undertaken by the district administration. Following the findings, Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain on July 16 chaired a meeting with officials of the health, water supply, sanitation and education department and directed them to immediately ensure availability of clean drinking water for students. (HT Photo)

A total of 538 water samples were collected from across Mohali, with special focus on hotspots such as a Jujhar Nagar, Bar Majra, Boothgarh and other villages near Gharuan from where water-borne diseases are regularly detected. Out of these 243 samples, including 100 from government schools, were found unfit for consumption.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC, rural development) Sonam Chaudhary said, “Out of the total samples that failed, 60% were from government schools.”

On why clean drinking water was not available for students, the ADC said that most of these schools had not got the water tanks cleaned or water purifiers serviced. “It is important to get the water tanks cleaned and purifiers serviced before schools reopened after summer break. This should have been done in June but many schools did not do so and thus they were asked to immediately take correct measures. Most of the schools have now done the needful and we have started resampling at these schools,” the ADC said.

Deputy district education officer, secondary, Angej Singh said almost all schools have submitted their reports after taking appropriate measures. “The water at most of these schools has been chlorinated and water tanks have been cleaned. Students also bring water bottles from home. Schools, with the help of the local administration, have ensured the water quality of the drinking water is fit for consumption now,” said the deputy DEO.

20 diarrhoea, one cholera case detected in Kumbra village

Mohali DC Aashika Jain on Tuesday formed 15 rapid response teams for door-to-door survey after 20 cases of diarrhoea and one case of cholera were reported in Kumbra village. Out of these 20 patients, eight patients were admitted to the Mohali civil hospital.

Mohali chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Davinder Kumar said that patients from Kumbra started coming for check-up on Monday. “Initially eight patients were admitted from the area and three were discharged by Tuesday evening. The situation is under control now as our teams have set up camps in affected areas. We have also advised the residents to only drink boiled or chlorinated water,” said the CMO.

DC Jain visited the area along with teams of the health department, municipal corporation, water supply and sanitation department.

The DC further requested the residents to clean their underground tanks immediately. “Cholera and diarrhoea cases are under control in the district but still, we need to take precautions. The water supply and sanitation department in the district is constantly taking samples for checking.”

The DC also instructed officials to supply water through tankers in areas where diarrhoea and cholera are surfacing.