Water supply troubles persist in Chandigarh’s southern sectors

Despite talks of providing 24/7 water supply in the city, residents of various sectors continue to face problems.

While some residents alleged that water supply was not enough and it was difficult to get supply in the first and second floors of their houses, some residents were troubled by muddy supply.

Speaking about this, chairman of Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) Hitesh Puri said, “While the number of complaints have decreased this year, we continue to receive complaints especially from southern sectors regarding water pressure. A permanent solution is needed for this problem.”

Jyoti Bhardwaj of Sector 47 said that the situation continued to worsen in the city. “In Sector 47, residents have had to install two water tanks for each house, one on the ground floor and one at the top because it’s impossible to fill the one at the top with the dismal water pressure we get.”

Many residents are also complaining about muddy water supply in the city. President of the Sector 38 (West) resident welfare association (RWA) and Federation of Sector Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) chief spokesperson Pankaj Gupta said, “Every year in the summers we get muddy water in the morning and the problem goes unchecked despite numerous complaints. Will the MC take responsibility if a resident falls sick?”

In Sector 51, Dr KS Johar, a resident here, said, “Though it doesn’t happen every morning, some days we get muddy water and we have to fill a bucket of water and discard it before it can be used. It happens year-round for us and we have approached the authorities on many occasions but to no avail.”

Speaking about this, mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said, “I am not aware whether the department has received any such complaint, but I urge people to come forward. There are no problems from our side, usually these are local faults that lead to problems in supply. MC officials will get the faults checked wherever we receive complaints.”