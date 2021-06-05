Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Waterlogging blows lid off Ludhiana MC’s tall claims

Traffic movement hit in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar Nagar, near Clock Tower, Chaura Bazaar and Model Town Extension
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:58 AM IST
A cyclist makes his way through a waterlogged road near Clock Tower Chowk in Ludhiana following the showers on Friday morning. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Waterlogging at various parts of the city following rainfall on Friday morning has blown the lid off the tall claims made by the municipal corporation (MC) regarding its preparations for the monsoons.

Water accumulated in areas like Chaura Bazaar, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar (BRS) Nagar, near Clock Tower and Model Town Extension and residents said that the civic body must wake up from its slumber and take necessary steps ahead of the monsoons .

Former councillor Parminder Mehta slammed the civic body for its failure to clean the Talab Bazaar drain, which moves through parts of the old city area including Talab Bazaar, Chaura Bazaar, Bhadaur House and Kundanpuri.

Mehta said, “The drain releases rain water into the Buddha Nullah, but it has been choked for years. Despite repeated complaints and reminders, the civic body has failed to clean it, due to which rainwater accumulation is witnessed in most of the main markets of the old city area.”

Harwinder Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar, said, “The authorities should find a solution for rainwater accumulation near the Sidhwan Canal at BRS Nagar, due to which fruit vendors who normally install their vends at one corner shifted their vends to road sides. As the work to install interlocking tiles is also going on, traffic jams were witnessed in the area.”

Meanwhile, mayor Balkar Sandhu said that directions have already been issued to the officials to get the internal drains, sewer lines and road gullies cleaned. The work is ongoing and the lines will be cleared before the monsoon hits the city, Sandhu said.

