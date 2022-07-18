Waterlogging leaves cotton, horticulture farmers worried in Muktsar, Fazilka

Widespread damage to cotton and seasonal vegetable crops in Fazilka and Muktsar districts is feared after last week’s rain that left fields waterlogged.

Rainwater also entered inhabited areas in low-lying localities but no major damage was reported. The district administration said pump sets were installed on Sunday and residential pockets were cleared of water by Monday morning.

However, the threat is seen in the submerged fields of the two districts of south Malwa. Officials say it may take up to 10 days to dewater the fields.

Muktsar deputy commissioner Vineet Kumar said while paddy may survive the waterlogging, but fields with cotton and horticulture crops may suffer damage.

“Muktsar is a bowl-shaped town and heavy rainfall in a short span on Friday and Saturday caused waterlogging in the urban and rural areas. Our priority is to drain out villages. The crop loss assessment will commence after three days,” Kumar said.

He said drains were cleaned in time as per the protocol but unexpected intense showers in a few hours in two days led to overflowing drains.

After water shortage, problem of plenty

Gurtej Singh from Malout in Muktsar said after battling shortage of irrigation support at the time of cotton sowing due to a breach in the Sirhind feeder canal, cotton growers are now facing damage due to excess water.

“Crops are submerged in more than waist-deep rainwater. Most crops are unlikely to survive and the state authorities should compensate farmers,” he said.

Official sources said Fazilka faced the brunt of the spell of showers in the catchment area of adjoining Muktsar district.

“Several pockets in all three tehsils were hit due to waterlogging. In the absence of fresh rainfall in the past 36 hours, dewatering has begun on a war-footing. Pumps are putting excess water in the drains and the official teams are working round-the-clock,” said Fazilka DC Himanshu Agarwal.

