Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali abstains from voting in Presidential election
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who is also the leader of the party’s legislature group in the Punjab assembly, on Monday abstained from voting in the Presidential election.
Also read: Presidential election 2022 LIVE: Odisha Cong MLA votes for Murmu, explains why
The two other SAD MLAs, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi and Ganieve Majithia, however, voted for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s Presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu.
“The people of my assembly constituency want to abstain from voting in today’s poll for the simple reason that both the BJP and the Congress governments at the Centre have ignored the issues of Sikhs and Punjabis. So, I have accepted their dictate,” said Ayali, the MLA from Dakha constituency.
He admitted he had gone against the dictate of the SAD leadership. Earlier, at a meeting of the party’s core committee, the top decision-making body, the SAD leaders decided to vote for Murmu as she represented the plight of the poor and downtrodden population of the country.
“Yes, I have gone against my party for the sake of my Punjab and Sikhs,” said Ayali.
Dr Sukhi and Ganieve voted for the NDA candidate in line with the party’s decision.
The lone BSP MLA in the assembly Nachhatar Pal, voted for the NDA candidates. The BSP and the SAD had forged a pre-poll alliance ahead of the assembly elections of February 20.
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is the MP from Ferozepur and his wife, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, will vote for the NDA candidate.
The SAD was mum on Ayali’s decision, as Dr Sukhi said there was still time to vote till 5pm.
-
After letter to PM, Arvind Kejriwal's remark on Singapore visit, GST rule
A day after Arvind Kejriwal's wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing a delay in getting approval for his planned visit to Singapore to participate in the World Cities Summit (WCS), Arvind Kejriwal yet again brought up the issue on Monday amid voting for the presidential elections. As he came to vote for presidential polls, Kejriwal on Monday also raised an objection to the new GST rule.
-
24-year-old Chandigarh lawyer launches online news portal for kids
A 24-year-old lawyer, Anmol Malhotra, has launched Newsahoot, an online news portal that tailors news items for children, so that they, too, may see the real world unfold around them. Newsahoot publishes only one article a day, six days a week, on the most relevant piece of news, be it the political crisis in Maharashtra or the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The website also defines complex words, which helps builds children's vocabulary according to their reading levels.
-
To plea seeking to stop SpiceJet ops, Delhi High Court's response
The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking to stop flight operations of air carrier SpiceJet in the wake of several incidents of technical malfunction that have been lately reported. The plea by a lawyer, Rahul Bhardwaj, had also sought a commission to inquire into whether the operations of SpiceJet are being properly managed. Several snags have been reported on the flights operated by the airline recently.
-
Bus falls off bridge into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh, rescue ops on | Video
At least 13 people were killed Monday morning after the bus in which they were travelling crashed through the barrier of the Khalghat Sanjay Setu bridge spanning the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. The bus fell more than 100 feet into the river. There were around 40 people inside, home minister Narottam Mishra was quoted by news agency ANI. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said rescue operation is still going on.
-
13 dead in MP’s Khalghat after Pune-bound bus plunges off bridge into Narmada
A Pune-bound bus crashed through the railing of a bridge across Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Khalghat area leading to the death of at least 12 people and injuries to 10 more on Monday, police said. Madhya Pradesh home minister said about 40 people were travelling in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus on the Indore-Pune route when the incident took place about 300km from state capital Bhopal. About 10 passengers have been rescued.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics