Waterlogging returns to haunt Ludhiana

The heavy rain that pounded on the city on Tuesday was enough to wash away the tall claims of the civic body regarding monsoon preparedness as most of the city areas were submerged in water. Waterlogging threw life out of gear, leaving the residents a harried lot.

Rainwater was accumulated on Chandigarh Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Ferozepur Road, Brown Road, Old GT Road near Dholewal Chowk, Gill Road, and Panjpeer Road among other areas. Waterlogging was also witnessed outside the MC’s Zone-C office and DC’s residence near Rakh Bagh. Other areas which were inundated included Sector 32, Field Ganj, Sham Singh Road, New Kundanpuri, Transport Nagar, and Haibowal, where residents rued that they were unable to even step out of their houses.

Shopkeepers also complained of the brunt their business bore as customers couldn’t reach their shops.

One of the residents of New Kundanpuri, Ratan Singh, said, “Rainwater accumulation continues to haunt the residents of our area. Despite repeated requests made to the local councillor and MC officials, nothing concrete has been done. The authorities claim that it is a low-lying area due to which waterlogging is witnessed. It seems like the people living in such areas will remain underprivileged.”

Highlighting the need to install storm drains across the city, residents slammed the public representatives for their failure to address the perennial problem. Presently, storm sewer lines have been installed in around 10% of the city area.

Kumar Gaurav, president of Yuva, an NGO, said, “The councillors and MLAs, who have been elected by the public, have failed to provide any relief in terms of waterlogging. The public should start questioning the candidates, when they come to seek votes.”

An SUV partially submerged in rainwater in New Kundanpuri. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Installation of storm sewer, cleaning of drains bring partial relief

Though waterlogging was seen on Panjpeer Road, Dholewal, where internal drains were said to be cleaned, shopkeepers near Domoria bridge area were relieved as the rainwater was flushed out effectively. The storm sewer on Old GT Road near the Clock Tower also brought partial relief, while Rani Jhansi road remained waterlogged even after installation of draining facility.

A truck stuck in a pit at Chaura Bazaar. (Harsimar Pal Singh/Hindustan Times)

Vehicles stuck in pits

Few vehicles, including a truck and a tractor trailer, got stuck in pits after the sand, which was poured to cover the site after building a storm drain, displaced near Rekhi cinema Chowk. A similar situation was also witnessed in BRS Nagar’s Block E as the authorities failed to recarpet the road after fixing sewer lines and a car got stuck in the depression.

Former councillor Parminder Mehtra slammed the civic body for ‘mistimed’ project to install storm drains. He said either the drains should have been built before the monsoon or the road construction work should have been completed in time.

Residents trying to drain out water from their house in Chander Nagar, which is located alongside Buddha Nullah. (HT Photo)

Situation under control: Municipal chief

Along with other employees, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal also stayed in the field to expedite the work of draining of accumulated rainwater. Sabharwal, who spent over two hours to oversee the work, said, “Water accumulation was witnessed at large due to incessant and heavy rainfall, but the accumulated water was drained out in a short period of time in comparison to previous years as the civic body had already cleaned the drains, sewer lines and road gullies. We are keeping a check on the water level of Buddha Nullah and the situation is under control.” Mayor Balkar Sandhu and Sabharwal also visited different parts in the city in the evening to take stock of the situation.

No complaint submitted to MC flood control room

Even as most of the areas witnessed waterlogging, MC officials claimed that no complaint was lodged with their flood control room set up in Daresi area.

Officials said the control room remains operational 24x7 and people can contact them on 0161-2749120. Sabharwal also visited the flood control room and found two officials missing. Explanation has been sought from the officials.

Meanwhile, power cuts were witnessed across the city, including in Focal Point areas, parts of Nehru Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Model Town, Sarabha Nagar and BRS Nagar.

PSPCL officials were on their toes with feeders being switched off from grid substations due to bad weather. At some places, power was snapped at 10am and restored in the evening.