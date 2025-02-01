Ways to curb drug trafficking, organised crime discussed at top police brass meet

Preventing drug smuggling and establishing “good coordination” to thwart criminal activities were among the key issues the police chiefs of seven states discussed at length during the high-level meeting held on Friday at Panchkula. Officers from the NIA, NCB, Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Special Task Force (STF) were present. (HT Photo)

While underlying the importance of coordination among all the states to curb drug trafficking, the organised crime, crack down on gangsters and other criminal activities in the North Indian states, including Haryana, were among other hot-button issues the top police brass of the different states discussed.

All the officers agreed to form a joint team of the states to share the data base of the criminals among the states. It was decided that all the states would appoint nodal officers of SP rank in their state for better implementation of the inter-state drug secretariat so that information could be exchanged in real time.

A Haryana police spokesperson said that discussions were held to further strengthen mutual coordination to prevent criminal activities in the states--- Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand etc.

“The issue of preventing drug smuggling was mainly discussed in detail. It was informed in the meeting that money is collected through drugs in criminal activities and terror etc., which is a matter of concern,” the spokesperson said, adding that police officers also discussed how criminals target the youth for the movement of drugs.

Different states gave their views on issues related to strengthening the Inter-State Drug Secretariat and criminal activities. Senior police officers presented an outline of the current status of crime and the challenges through presentations by different states.

NCB deputy director general Sambit Mishra said that there is a need to identify the drug trafficking routes so that all the states can stop the cross-border smuggling of opium and other narcotics.

Haryana (STF) SP Wasim Akram said that currently 80 criminal gangs are active in Haryana, out of which eight are big gangs involved in extortion in the Delhi NCR region.

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur highlighted the importance of dialogue within the neighbouring states. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, Himachal DGP Atul Verma, Chandigarh DGP Surendra Singh Yadav, Punjab special director general Kuldeep Singh, Haryana state narcotics control bureau director general O P Singh, Rajasthan additional police director general SOG Vijay Kumar Singh, additional police director general SCB Haryana Mamta Singh, Uttarakhand additional DGP (law and order) V Murugesan, additional police commissioner, Delhi Police, Pramod Singh Kushwaha were also present.