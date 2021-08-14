We deserve peace, world powers must act: Afghan students in Chandigarh

“I have been unable to contact my relatives in Badakhshan province of Afghanistan, which recently fell to the Taliban. I do not know how and where my three uncles and their families are,” says 23-year-old Meena Azimi, anxiety palpable in her voice.

Azimi, who studies at Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45B, Chandigarh, is among the Afghan students who gathered at the student centre of Panjab University (PU) on Saturday to condemn the continuous onslaught of the Taliban, which has been rapidly gaining territory in Afghanistan. The protesting students held placards that read, ‘we deserve peace’.

“Our country is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Taliban fighters are killing innocent people and families are being displaced,” she says.

It is estimated that around 350 students from Afghanistan are enrolled in higher education institutes in Chandigarh, many of whom are studying at PU as well.

Ali Nazar, who studies at DAV College, Sector 10, says, “My family is in Kabul and they are scared. Many of my relatives live in the provinces that have been captured. Citizens are suffering and want an end to the war. The Taliban should end this violence and come to an understanding with the government. Our only hope is the United Nations and world powers. They must act.”

As per recent reports, the Taliban now controls around half of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. Political science student, Abdul Monir Kakar, who has been in India for the last six years, says, “People in Afghanistan are trying to flee to other countries. Families are trying to arrange for visas.”

Panic prevails in every part of Afghanistan and other countries must intervene so that peace can prevail, the students said. “The future of the Afghan people is uncertain. Casualties are mounting by the day. It is high time that the government and Taliban came to an agreement,” said Zahid Aria, 29, who studies at PU.