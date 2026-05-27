We feared the worst: Gulmarg tourists recount ordeal, praise rescuers

Rescued after a gruelling seven-hour ordeal in treacherous weather conditions, the stranded tourists on Monday recalled the fear, uncertainty and relief of being brought to safety by the rescuers.

Rescue operations underway at Gulmarg Gondola after the cable car service was halted due to a technical fault. (ANI)

Soon after Gandola developed a snag, a massive rescue operation was launched involving teams from the cable car project, the army, police, SDRF, CRPF, and NDRF. Officials said a total of 65 cable cars were stuck at various points, with 55 of them carrying tourists.

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For many tourists, what began as a holiday adventure quickly turned into a nightmare.

“We had come here for enjoyment and initially thought the services would be restored soon,” said Disha, a tourist from Gujarat. “The weather was bad, and we feared something adverse could happen.” Disha was trapped with five people, including three women who were eventually rescued.

Another rescued tourist, Sameer Shekhar, said his first Gondola ride became an unforgettable, traumatic experience.

“Our group was rescued within two hours. The cable car developed a snag soon after we boarded for the upward journey. Everything came to a halt. The rescue operation began within an hour. Locals also helped tourists along with the police and army,” Shekhar said.

Shekhar said that though the rescue was swift and no one was injured, the anxiety levels inside the cabin kept mounting.

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{{^usCountry}} “The rescuers did a wonderful job. They risked their lives to save us,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The rescuers did a wonderful job. They risked their lives to save us,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Even the Army, Police and local rescuers were comforting the rescuers, many of whom were very scared getting struck mid-air for hours. Another tourist praised the local horsemen. “My mother got stuck and was rescued after three hours. It was a local pony wallah who brought her down to safety after she was rescued from the cable car. We have no words for the rescuers and locals,” he said.

Top officials, including the director general of police, J&K’s deputy chief minister, and the general officer commanding (GOC) 19 Infantry Division, were on the spot monitoring the rescue operation.

Teams used the vertical rope technique to bring tourists to safety. “It wasn’t an easy operation. Despite the hilly terrain and adverse weather conditions, rescue teams did a commendable job. Many will be recommended for awards for the daring rescue operation,” DGP Nalin Prabhat said.

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Deputy inspector general of police (SDRF) Imtiyaz Hussain shared dramatic video footage with a message: “Never averse to risk, never tired of saving lives — that’s J&K police for you, and its disaster response wing, the SDRF,” he said.