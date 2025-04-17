We will have to take to the streets: Cong MP Selja

Congress MP Kumari Selja on Wednesday said that the chargesheet filed against the Gandhis by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case is “politically motivated”. The MP further extended support to the protests launched by the Congress Party against the chargesheet. (HT File)

She said, “This is only politically motivated; they (BJP) are taking such action out of fear of the truth of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi. The Congress party will not accept the chargesheet filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.”

The MP further extended support to the protests launched by the Congress Party against the chargesheet.

She added, “We will have to take to the streets... we will fight for the truth... when the British did not suppress us, we will not be suppressed by their oppressive policies either.”

Following the chargesheet, the Congress Party has launched a massive protest against the Central government and investigative agencies. Protests have been organised across the country, with several prominent leaders at the forefront.

Congress riled over exposure of scams: Haryana BJP chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party intensified its attack on the Congress in connection with the National Herald case with Haryana BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli accusing Congress leaders of indulging in corruption and grabbing land worth thousands of crores of rupees.

Addressing a news conference in Sonepat, he said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are currently out on bail in a corruption case. Talking about the National Herald case, he said the Congress party is creating a commotion after its scams have been exposed and is now talking about holding protests. He said that no one has the right to loot government funds and grab public property.

He further said that on April 15, 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case, naming Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, and Suman Dubey as accused. Badoli said that on April 11, 2025, the ED announced that it had seized immovable properties worth ₹661 crore linked to the case. Additionally, in November 2023, the ED had seized AJL shares worth ₹90 crore to prevent the accused from disposing of the proceeds of crime, he said.