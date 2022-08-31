Weapon recovered from snatcher’s bike in Panchkula

A weapon was recovered from a snatchers’ bike in Sector 16, Panchkula, on Tuesday.

The complainant, Nisha Devi, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, said she was walking along the road when a man, who appeared to be in his 20s snatched her gold chain worth ₹35,000, and made a run for it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I chased him, and some passers-by spotted him in the inner roads of Sector 16 just as he was starting his two-wheeler. When he failed to start the vehicle, he abandoned it and fled on foot. When we checked his scooter, a country-made pistol and two cartilages,” the complainant said.

A case was registered at the Sector 5 police station under Section 25 (carrying prohibited arms) of the Arms Act, and Section 379 A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

4 men rob candy seller of ₹2,500

Four men robbed a 35-year-old man, who sells candies and chips on his bicycle of ₹2,500 in Sector 12A , Panchkula.

A case was registered under Sections 34 (common intention) and 379 A (theft) of the IPC at the Sector 14 police station on the complaint of Rafat Ali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}