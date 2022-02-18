Weather gets balmier in Chandigarh, day temp crosses 25°C

City’s maximum temperature continues to climb, as it went up from 23.8°C on Wednesday to 25.2°C on Thursday.

This was the highest day temperature in the city since 25.9°C on December 5, 2021, following which multiple western disturbances had brought along rain and severe cold conditions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury is likely to rise even further in the coming days.

A fresh WD is expected to affect the region from February 22, but may not cause any rain.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also increased slightly from 8.2°C to 8.3°C in the past 24 hours.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature may rise further to 29°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 8°C and 9°C.