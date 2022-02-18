Weather gets balmier in Chandigarh, day temp crosses 25°C

City’s maximum temperature continues to climb, as it went up from 23.8°C on Wednesday to 25.2°C on Thursday.

This was the highest day temperature in the city since 25.9°C on December 5, 2021, following which multiple western disturbances had brought along rain and severe cold conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury is likely to rise even further in the coming days.

A fresh WD is expected to affect the region from February 22, but may not cause any rain.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also increased slightly from 8.2°C to 8.3°C in the past 24 hours.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature may rise further to 29°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 8°C and 9°C.