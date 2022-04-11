Week after murder outside Punjabi varsity, cops crack down on illegal PG accommodation

A week after the murder of Kabaddi club president Dharminder Singh Bhinda near Punjabi University, the Patiala police have launched a crackdown on illegal paying guest (PGs) accommodation outside the campus.

In the wee hours of Monday, as many as 100 police personnel conducted checks at PGs opposite the campus.

Senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh said four accused arrested in the case were staying in the PG accommodation illegally as its owners had submitted their documents for police verification.

“Other accused named in the case were staying in PGs for no reasons as they had already completed their respective courses from the university,” he said.

The police said they are also taking up the matter with the university to make it mandatory for their students staying in PGs to get their police verification done so that the police station concerned should have records of their antecedents.

On April 5, rival groups of Daun Kalan and Theri villages clashed in the university.

To mediate, Dharminder, a resident of Daun Kalan, arranged a meeting of villagers and the rival group at a dhaba outside the campus. When the talks were on, the accused shot him dead.

The SSP said it is mandatory for PG owners to get police verification of their tenants done for security reasons.

“Police stations across the district have been directed to carry check all PGs under their jurisdiction for verification of tenants on the rotational basis. Action will be taken and fines will be slapped on owners who have not got the police verification done yet,” he said.