Week on, 100 acres of crop stands waterlogged in Ambala

Away from the hue and cry of ongoing farmer’s protest, at least 10-12 farmers are struggling to save their crops spread across nearly 100 acres that remain submerged in water from last one week in Ambala’s Mullana block.

The farmers from Mullana village are running from dawn to dusk to get the water drained out from their fields along Tangail road near Deha colony.

Farmers are anxious that dampness for many days will destroy the present crop and sowing of the next crop will also get delayed, which means more losses. They say even if the water is drained out on time, paddy cultivation will be difficult due to the wetness.

A delegation of sufferers has also submitted a complaint before Mullana naib tehsildar on September 29 that was marked to area patwari and also to deputy commissioner Vikram on October 1, who ordered its transfer to Barara sub-divisional magistrate for action.

Naveen Kumar, a farmer with five acres of land, said that the affected area spread across 2-3 kilometres and local officials had inspected it recently.

“Waterlogging due to recent rains and sewage water from nearby areas has collected in our fields and there is no way out. If there is no solution soon, my paddy worth ₹2.5 lakh will be fully damaged,” he said.

Another farmer Raju Saini, whose paddy in four acres behind Naveen’s land is also on the verge of damage, said that the stagnant water has no way out because the only drainage passage under a road remains blocked due to encroachments. Their fellow, Jagtar Singh, also seconded the apprehensions.

While naib tehsildar Amit Verma accepted that he was aware of the matter, SDM Girish Kumar said that he was yet to receive the forwarded application. “We will use automated motors to clear the fields at the earliest to avoid any damage to crops,” Kumar said.