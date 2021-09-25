Weekly cabinet meet, all dept heads to remain present in office: CM Channi means business

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Saturday cabinet meetings will be held every Tuesday at 3pm and all officers had been directed to remain in office till such talks were underway.

In a bid to ensure better coordination between the government and people's representatives He said he would also hold meetings with ministers, legislators and other office-bearers at his office every Tuesday from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

“I will meet Ministers, MLAs and other political office bearers at my office every Tuesday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and a Cabinet meeting will be held every Tuesday at 3:00 pm. I’ve also directed all the officers not to leave the office till the cabinet is going on,” Channi wrote in a tweet.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said Channi had asked all the administrative secretaries/heads of department to remain present in their offices during every cabinet meeting.

The statement from the newly appointed chief minister came amid reports of his scheduled visit to the Raj Bhavan to present Governor Banwarilal Purohit with the list of legislators who have been finalised for the next cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers is likely to take place on Sunday.

Over the past one week since he took oath on Monday, Channi has been summoned to Delhi at least thrice to decide on the names to be included in the new cabinet.

Channi’s appointment as the head of the state came after Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister citing humiliation over the past few months. The Punjab Congress had been facing inner turmoil and dissent for a long time over power-sharing issues between Singh and state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Complaints of Singh being inaccessible had been raised regularly during his tenure.