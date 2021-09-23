New Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi breaks into a 'bhangra'. Watch

The newly-appointed Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday broke into a dance at an event in Kapurthala. Channi was at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University to lay the foundation stone of ‘Baba Sahib Bhim Rao Ambedkar Museum’ dedicated to war heroes. In the video shared by Punjab chief minister’s office, Channi can be seen joining the students to perform Bhangra. The chief minister then hugs the fellow performers and poses with them for photographs.

Here’s the video:

Chief Minister @CHARANJITCHANNI enjoying Bhangra with the students of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala. pic.twitter.com/r910EyLALs — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) September 23, 2021

Channi was named the successor of Amarinder Singh after months of infighting in the Punjab Congress unit. While Singh has not publicly opposed Channi’s appointment as Punjab’s new chief minister, he has claimed that “Super CM” Navjot Singh Sidhu is dictating the terms.

Channi’s elevation to the top post hasn’t been smooth as his trip to New Delhi triggered another controversy. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) criticised the new chief minister for taking a chartered flight from Chandigarh to New Delhi.

"After saying that they stand with the common man, INC leaders take private jets to travel just 250 KMs from Chandigarh to Delhi. Are there no normal flights or cars that can be used? Or is this chest-thumping aimed at the propagation of Gandhi family's Delhi Darbar culture?" the Shiromani Akali Dal tweeted from its official handle.

Reacting to the criticism, Channi said that he has failed to understand what the controversy is. "What is the problem with everyone if a gareeb (poor man) takes a jet ride?" he asked rhetorically.