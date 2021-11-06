Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Weekly Covid cases slide during festive season in Chandigarh tricity
chandigarh news

Weekly Covid cases slide during festive season in Chandigarh tricity

Though the medical fraternity and government agencies feared another pandemic surge in the festival season, the number of weekly Covid-19 cases dipped between Dussehra and Diwali.
However, experts say the risk is not yet over, as keeping in view the incubation period of infection, Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity might start rising a week after Diwali.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 01:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Though the medical fraternity and government agencies feared another pandemic surge in the festival season, the number of weekly Covid-19 cases being reported in the tricity has, in fact, dipped between Dussehra and Diwali.

However, experts say the risk is not yet over, as keeping in view the incubation period of infection, cases might start rising a week after Diwali.

Between October 1 and 15, the tricity reported 89 Covid-19 cases besides five fatalities. In three weeks following that, from October 15 (Dussehra) to November 4 (Diwali), 145 cases surfaced with a positivity rate of 0.22%. Among the three cities, Chandigarh remained the most-affected with 62 new infections, followed by 55 in Mohali and 28 in Panchkula. However, only one fatality was reported across the tricity, after a Mohali man succumbed to the virus on Diwali eve.

As far as the weekly trend is concerned, the cases have been receding since Dussehra. A total of 52 cases were reported in the tricity in the week ending on October 21. In the following week, 50 cases were reported and only 43 people tested positive in the week that ended on Diwali day.

RELATED STORIES

Mohali reports no new case

Meanwhile, Mohali district reported no new case or death on Friday. Its tally stands at 68,827 and 1,069, respectively. In Chandigarh, two new cases and surfaced and Panchkula reported just one.

Chandigarh has recorded 65,359 cases and 820 deaths so far. The numbers stand at 40,472 and 379, respectively, in Panchkula. The tricity’s active caseload was 61 on Friday, with 33 patients in Chandigarh, 20 in Mohali and eight in Panchkula.

Dr Mini P Singh, professor in the virology department, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), said: “Due to prevalence of antibodies in adults as well as paediatric population, the transmission of Covid-19 infection is not speedy. So far, the situation is under control and there are no traces of a third wave, but keeping in view incubation period of the infection, cases might start increasing a week after Diwali.”

Dr Singh said the cases will surge only if people fail to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. “People must also come forward to complete their vaccination cycle as it is the key to protect themselves and the society,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP