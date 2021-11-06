Weekly Covid cases slide during festive season in Chandigarh tricity

Though the medical fraternity and government agencies feared another pandemic surge in the festival season, the number of weekly Covid-19 cases being reported in the tricity has, in fact, dipped between Dussehra and Diwali.

However, experts say the risk is not yet over, as keeping in view the incubation period of infection, cases might start rising a week after Diwali.

Between October 1 and 15, the tricity reported 89 Covid-19 cases besides five fatalities. In three weeks following that, from October 15 (Dussehra) to November 4 (Diwali), 145 cases surfaced with a positivity rate of 0.22%. Among the three cities, Chandigarh remained the most-affected with 62 new infections, followed by 55 in Mohali and 28 in Panchkula. However, only one fatality was reported across the tricity, after a Mohali man succumbed to the virus on Diwali eve.

As far as the weekly trend is concerned, the cases have been receding since Dussehra. A total of 52 cases were reported in the tricity in the week ending on October 21. In the following week, 50 cases were reported and only 43 people tested positive in the week that ended on Diwali day.

Mohali reports no new case

Meanwhile, Mohali district reported no new case or death on Friday. Its tally stands at 68,827 and 1,069, respectively. In Chandigarh, two new cases and surfaced and Panchkula reported just one.

Chandigarh has recorded 65,359 cases and 820 deaths so far. The numbers stand at 40,472 and 379, respectively, in Panchkula. The tricity’s active caseload was 61 on Friday, with 33 patients in Chandigarh, 20 in Mohali and eight in Panchkula.

Dr Mini P Singh, professor in the virology department, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), said: “Due to prevalence of antibodies in adults as well as paediatric population, the transmission of Covid-19 infection is not speedy. So far, the situation is under control and there are no traces of a third wave, but keeping in view incubation period of the infection, cases might start increasing a week after Diwali.”

Dr Singh said the cases will surge only if people fail to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. “People must also come forward to complete their vaccination cycle as it is the key to protect themselves and the society,” she said.