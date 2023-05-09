12 Punjab-origin men, women convicted of money laundering in UK

London NCA investigators believe the money was profit from the sale of banned “Class A” drugs and organised immigration crime. (Representational Photo)

Sixteen people, including a number of Indian-origin men and women, have been convicted following a major investigation into a west London-based organised crime group involved in international money laundering and people smuggling, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Tuesday.

Members of the criminal network smuggled in excess of GBP 42 million in cash out of the UK, making hundreds of trips to Dubai between 2017 and 2019. NCA investigators believe the money was profit from the sale of banned “Class A” drugs and organised immigration crime.

The individuals arrested and charged as part of the operation were prosecuted in two trials at Croydon Crown Court in south London starting in January this year.

In the first trial, “ringleader” Charan Singh, Valjeet Singh, Jasbir Singh Kapoor, Jasbir Singh Dhal were found guilty of conspiring to remove criminal property or money laundering. While Swander Singh Dhal was found guilty of conspiring to remove criminal property and also conspiring to facilitate a breach of immigration law. Diljan Singh Malhotra was found guilty of conspiring to facilitate a breach of immigration law. All six, in their 30s and 40s, have been remanded in judicial custody pending their sentencing in September.

In the second trial, Amarjeet Alabadis, Jaginder Kapoor, Jackdar Kapoor, Manmon Singh Kapur, Pinky Kapur and Jasbeer Singh Malhotra were convicted of removing criminal property and bailed pending sentencing in four months’ time.

The NCA said around GBP 1.5 million was seized from couriers leaving the UK but flight analysis, evidence from cash declarations in Dubai, and other material seized by the NCA showed the group had succeeded in transporting far more. As part of the investigation, NCA officers also uncovered a plot involving members of the criminal gang to smuggle 17 migrants, including five children and a pregnant woman, into the UK in the back of a van carrying tyres in 2019.