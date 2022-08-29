Western Command team sets off on 1,800-km cycling expedition

A 26-member team of army officers on Sunday set off on a cycling expedition to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Western Command and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The expedition was flagged off by Major General GS Kahlon SM, officiating chief of staff, Western Command.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The expedition team will be on the route Chandimandir - Jalandhar - Pathankot - Yol Cantt - Mamun - Jammu - Amritsar-Ferozpur - Ludhiana - Patiala - Kunjpura - New Delhi - Meerut - Ambala and return to Chandimandir on September 13.

The team is led by Major Rakesh Kumar, an experienced cyclist. The team will face the daunting task of covering 1,800 kilometres in 18 days and pass through seven states.

The main objective of the expedition is to visit remote localities and spread awareness about various schemes launched by Indian Army for welfare of ex-servicemen, war veterans, war widows and veer naris. Besides, stress will be laid on motivating youth to join the Indian Army. It also aims to foster brotherhood between the Indian Army and the youth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}