Western Command to set up Covid care facility in Chandigarh

The Western Command will assist with Covid-19 management efforts in Chandigarh and has agreed to the UT’s administration request to set up a Covid care facility in the city. Confirming the development, UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “The administration will provide the space and Army authorities will arrange the required health infrastructure and staff.”

Amid the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the last month, the city is staring at a shortage of beds. All major health establishments in the city, particularly the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), are approaching full occupancy.

Government hospitals in the city, including PGIMER, GMCH-32, GMCH-48 and GMSH-16 have 676 beds.

Parida said, “At present, we don’t have shortage of beds in the city, but we are preparing for every eventuality as there has been a sharp increase in cases. So, the administration on the initiative of UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, had approached the Western Command to create a facility here. It agreed, and will be only requiring space from the administration. The rest of the arrangements will be made by them.”

A meeting of senior officials from the Western Command and the UT officials, including Badnore, is scheduled for Friday. Details of the facility, including the number of beds and its location, are to be finalised.

Notably, on April 19, Western Command had assured the civil authorities of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Chandigarh that any assistance required from the formations to combat the prevalent crisis will be provided. It has offered assistance like medical care, maintenance of law and order, setting up of quarantine facilities and distribution of essential items.

Army Commander Lt General RP Singh had assured that all the formations under area of responsibility of Western Command were geared up to assist civil administration in the fight against Covid.

Community centres could be converted to Covid facilities: Parida

The administration has also received requests from different community organisations and city residents to create more beds for Covid patients in the city.

“Representatives of the business community met me today and offered different bhawans like Gulati Bhawan to setup Covid facilities. Similarly, a health facility in Sector 18 has offered the same and I have directed MC officials to examine it and make a report. If need be, we can tap into these facilities also,” said Parida.

The administration is also considering creation of such facilities at community centres in different parts of the city. Larger and recently constructed community centres with latest infrastructure will be used if the administration faces shortage of beds.

