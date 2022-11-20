Wheat embezzlement: Vigilance bureau nabs absconding Punjab official

Punjab vigilance bureau has arrested Rajeshwar Singh, who was posted as an inspector at the food and civil supplies department in Sultanpur Lodhi, for allegedly embezzling 3,191 quintals of wheat and causing the state exchequer loss amounting to ₹80 lakh.

A vigilance bureau spokesperson on Saturday said in 2021, the district food and supplies controller, Kapurthala, along with FCI officials, had taken stock of the wheat stored at Khaira open plinths (warehouse) in Sultanpur Lodhi, where misappropriation of about 24,240 quintals was found. This wheat was meant to be distributed to poor families.

The spokesperson said five inspectors of the department were nominated for this embezzlement of whom three – Vivek Sharma, Vikas Sethi and Bhupinder Singh – have already been arrested.

“Rajeshwar was absconding for the last 18 months. He surrendered at a Sultanpur Lodhi court from where the vigilance bureau arrested him and obtained his three-day police remand,” he added.

During the investigation, negligence of Sultanpur Lodhi staff was also found in maintenance of wheat records and storage, he further said.

On the basis of this inquiry, a case against Vivek, Bhupinder, Vikas, Rajeshwar (all inspectors) and Manish Bassi, assistant food and supply officer, Sultanpur Lodhi, has already been registered under sections 409, 120-B and Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station in Jalandhar.