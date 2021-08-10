Wheat pilferage: Verification of stock in all state godowns begins

The vigilance wing of food and civil supplies department, Punjab, has started physical verification of wheat stock in godowns across the state two days after at least 87,164 quintal grain was found missing from facilities managed by Pungrain at Jadiala Guru.

Official sources said district deputy director and district food and civil supplies controller-level officers are likely to face the music for being negligent in physical verification of stock and giving false clearances.

“The records are being examined and action will be taken accordingly,” said food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. After the shortage was detected at Jandiala Guru, three officials — the food department placed district food and supplies officer (DFSO) Amarinder Singh, assistant food and supplies officer (AFSO) Arshdeep Singh and inspector Jasdev Singh — were placed under suspension. Two senior officers — district food and civil supplies controller (DFSC) Raj Rishi Mehra and his predecessor Jasjit Kaur — have been issued a charge sheet to explain negligence in duty. Also, the case was referred to state vigilance department for further investigation.

“This is a case of sheer negligence that stock verification was not done properly. If negligence is proved, termination from service is a possibility,” said a top food department officer, requesting anonymity.

“We have started verification of stock at other places. Currently, our teams are at Nangli godown in Amritsar district,” said an officer of the department’s vigilance wing. “The report is expected tomorrow,” he added.

At least 5 lakh wheat bags weighing around 25,000 tonne are stored in the state.

Stock verification at 145 ration depots

In Jadiala Guru, vigilance teams have been sent to verify stocks at 145 ration depots that distribute wheat under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalian Yojana (PMGKY).

As per department records, around 60,000 quintals of wheat was dispatched for distribution from these godowns.

At least 1.45 lakh wheat bags weighing 50kg each (87,164 quintal) and 56,000 bags of 30kg each (16,800 quintal) were missing from Jandiala Guru godowns. The total value of the missing grain is pegged at around ₹20 crore.

Pungrain insepctor in Dubai

Pungrain’s inspector posted at Jandiana Guru Jasdev Singh, who was the in-charge of the godowns, is absconding since the pilferage came to light. He is believed to be in Dubai, sources said. “He is in touch with the food department over email and claims he has not done any wrong and has all documents,” said an officer, who was not willing to be named. He added that the absconding officer has told the department that he’s suffering from coronavirus and was in quarantine.

The case has been handed over to the state police and an FIR registered. Efforts are on to bring back and arrest Jasdev Singh, said the officer mentioned above.