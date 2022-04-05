Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wheat procurement: Commission agents meet Punjab food and supplies minister
chandigarh news

Wheat procurement: Commission agents meet Punjab food and supplies minister

While discussing arrangements for wheat procurement with Punjab food and supplies minister, farmers demanded increase in commission and infrastructure improvements at mandis
A Federation of Punjab Arhtiya Association delegation met Punjab food and supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak to discuss smooth wheat procurement season. (HT File)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A delegation of the Federation of Punjab Arhtiya Association, led by Punjab president Ravinder Cheema, on Monday met state food and supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak to discuss the arrangements needed for a smooth wheat procurement season.

Sunil Aggarwal, president of the Kharar Arhtiya Association, submitted a memorandum to the minister demanding an increase in their commission, and an audit and inquiry against the transport contractor over failure to pick up crops from mandis within the stipulated time.

Amandeep Garg, secretary, of the Kharar Arhtiya Association, demanded basic infrastructure, such as toilets, sitting arrangements and clean drinking water, for farmers and labourers in every mandi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP