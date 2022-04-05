Wheat procurement: Commission agents meet Punjab food and supplies minister

A delegation of the Federation of Punjab Arhtiya Association, led by Punjab president Ravinder Cheema, on Monday met state food and supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak to discuss the arrangements needed for a smooth wheat procurement season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunil Aggarwal, president of the Kharar Arhtiya Association, submitted a memorandum to the minister demanding an increase in their commission, and an audit and inquiry against the transport contractor over failure to pick up crops from mandis within the stipulated time.

Amandeep Garg, secretary, of the Kharar Arhtiya Association, demanded basic infrastructure, such as toilets, sitting arrangements and clean drinking water, for farmers and labourers in every mandi.