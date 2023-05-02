Ludhiana: Wheat arrival, procurement surpasses 2022 tally

Wheat arrival and procurement in this ongoing season has surpassed previous year records in Ludhiana. As per details till April 30, a total of 7,63,290 MT wheat has arrived in the grain markets of the district this year, surpassing last year’s tally, which saw arrival of 6,80,312 MT wheat. Out of this, 6,66,025 MT wheat has been procured. This number stood at 5,85,879 MT on April 30, 2022.

DC Surabhi Malik said payments amounting to ₹ 1,536 crore have been cleared by various procurement agencies. (HT File Photo)

Reviewing status of procurement, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said payments amounting to ₹1,536 crore have been cleared by various procurement agencies. She added that the procurement of wheat grains has picked up momentum and efforts are being made to ensure that each and every procured grain is lifted from the purchase centres at the earliest.

Malik said every agency must ensure that its quota of grains is lifted from the grain market as soon after procurement. She added that the district administration is committed to ensure that farmers do not face any problems while selling their harvest in mandis across the district.

