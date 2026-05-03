Wheat procurement robust in Ludhiana, lifting slows amid logistics crunch: Report

Ludhiana has figured among Punjab’s better-performing districts in wheat procurement this season, according to official data, even as lifting delays caused by shortage of railway rakes and transport constraints continue to slow mandi clearance in parts of the district.

Official data shows steady arrivals and purchase of grain, but transport constraints delay clearance in several areas. (Gurpreet Singh/ht)

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With Punjab’s wheat procurement season entering its final phase and arrivals across the state crossing the 90% mark, the district has maintained steady procurement operations across grain markets during the peak harvesting period.

According to district-wise figures, Ludhiana West has recorded wheat arrival of around 3.22 lakh metric tonnes against the estimated target of 3.94 lakh metric tonnes, while Ludhiana East has received nearly 3.45 lakh metric tonnes against the projected arrival of 4.21 lakh metric tonnes. Overall arrivals in the district have touched nearly 81% of the expected crop so far.

Government agencies have continued large-scale procurement across mandis, ensuring smooth purchase operations during the season. However, lifting of procured wheat has lagged in some areas due to shortage of railway rakes and issues related to storage movement. Official figures show that in Ludhiana West, nearly 19,495 metric tonnes of wheat have been lifted against around 20,000 metric tonnes procured, taking lifting efficiency close to 97.5%. In Ludhiana East, about 17,536 metric tonnes have been lifted out of nearly 20,000 metric tonnes procured, translating to around 87.7% lifting. Officials said around 35% of the procured stock is still awaiting lifting in several mandis as transportation arrangements remain under pressure during peak procurement days. District food and supplies controller (West) Sartaaj Singh Cheema said procurement itself has remained smooth this season, but lifting operations are facing logistical constraints.

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{{^usCountry}} “Procurement is progressing without any major issues, but lifting is comparatively slower because of transportation challenges. In many cases, wheat is being moved directly from mandis to other districts through railway rakes, and occasional shortage of trains is affecting movement,” he said. With arrivals now gradually declining, the focus has shifted towards speeding up lifting operations to prevent congestion in grain markets and ensure timely storage before temperatures rise further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Procurement is progressing without any major issues, but lifting is comparatively slower because of transportation challenges. In many cases, wheat is being moved directly from mandis to other districts through railway rakes, and occasional shortage of trains is affecting movement,” he said. With arrivals now gradually declining, the focus has shifted towards speeding up lifting operations to prevent congestion in grain markets and ensure timely storage before temperatures rise further. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Statewide data shows Punjab has already procured more than 97% of the wheat arriving in mandis this season, while lifting continues to trail procurement levels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Statewide data shows Punjab has already procured more than 97% of the wheat arriving in mandis this season, while lifting continues to trail procurement levels. {{/usCountry}}

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