Wheat straw on 300 acre gutted in Panipat

Wheat straw spread over nearly 300 acre was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in many villages of Panipat.

Police said the incident took place late on Monday night when some farmers were allegedly burning crop residue and high-velocity winds spread the fire to several acres in Sanaoli, Machroli, Chandoli, Nimbari, Asalpur and Pasina Kalan villages within minutes.

Hundreds of people reached the fields to control the flames. Sanaoli police station in-charge Jagjit Singh also sustained burns on his hands while helping the farmers to douse the flames.

Similar incidents reported in Karnal

Incidents of fire were also reported in Karnal district following a dust storm on Monday evening which disrupted the electricity supply to several villages in district.

In Karnal, a dry fodder laden trolley was damaged in fire at Pabana Hasanpur village while a truck was damaged in the fire near Munak village.

Following the reports, Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav issued instructions to SDMs and tehsildars to assess the losses and submit reports so that compensation can be given to the aggrieved farmers.