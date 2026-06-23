When cycle track eats footpath: Chandigarh must act on SC’s walking rights verdict

The Supreme Court has just told India that walking is not a privilege motorists tolerate — it is a fundamental right. Chandigarh, of all cities, should have no trouble living up to that. It currently does not.

Bad condition cycle track at Sector 19 in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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On June 19, a bench of justices PS Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar, held that the right to walk on a safe, demarcated footpath flows from Article 19(1)(d) — freedom of movement — read with Article 21, the right to life and dignity.

Pedestrian rights, the court said, are “primary” and override the claims of motorised traffic.

The judgment traces back to Olga Tellis v. Bombay municipal corporation (1985); it is restating settled dignity jurisprudence, not breaking new ground.

The case stems from an MACT (Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal) claim after a tanker killed a five-year-old walking to school on a road with no footpath.

The high court had reduced the family’s compensation; the Supreme Court restored and enhanced it to ₹11.44 lakh, then converted the matter into an Article 32 proceeding — Re: Fundamental Right to Walk and Footpath — impleading the Union government and calling for a statutory framework with a dedicated pedestrian regulator. This is now an open constitutional file, not a closed one. The court also drew a sharp line: a citizen denied a safe footpath can sue the municipal body directly, under the Constitution and the Specific Relief Act, separately from any Motor Vehicles Act claim against a driver. Civic authorities — municipal corporations, UT administrations, panchayats — now carry an “enforceable duty” to provide and maintain footpaths.

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{{^usCountry}} Chandigarh should test well against that standard. It was, after all, designed with pedestrians in mind, by planners who believed a city’s footpaths mattered as much as its roads. However, it does not live up to the standard. The reason is not encroachment, the usual pavement complaints — it is the city’s own cycle tracks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandigarh should test well against that standard. It was, after all, designed with pedestrians in mind, by planners who believed a city’s footpaths mattered as much as its roads. However, it does not live up to the standard. The reason is not encroachment, the usual pavement complaints — it is the city’s own cycle tracks. {{/usCountry}}

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A self-inflicted hazard

Over the past decade, in pursuit of sustainable mobility, the UT administration has laid cycle tracks along the city’s grandest avenues — the sector-dividing roads between Sector 2 and Sector 11, Sector 3 and Sector 10, Sector 4 and Sector 9, Sector 5 and Sector 8, and the stretch between Sectors 6 and 7 leading to Sukhna Lake.

Rather than running parallel to these footpaths, the tracks repeatedly cut across them, weaving in and out with no clear hierarchy of right of way. Walk any of these stretches today and the pattern is unmistakable: an unbroken footpath simply does not exist. The cycle track intersects it again and again, with neither pedestrian nor cyclist any wiser as to who should yield. The risk is compounded by the bicycle’s defining feature — silence.

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Unlike motorised traffic, a bicycle gives no audible warning of its approach. Pedestrians, particularly the elderly and children, routinely find themselves startled by a fast-moving, occasionally heavy machine bearing down from behind with no horn and no warning.

A policy meant to make Chandigarh greener and healthier has, in practice, made its oldest mode of transport — walking — less safe. The hazard sharpens where these meandering tracks cross the main vehicular carriageways, frequently away from regulated junctions and without adequate signage or surface marking. A cyclist entering traffic at such a point is at risk; pedestrians waiting to cross nearby are placed at risk alongside them.

What UT must do

The SC ruling gives the administration both the mandate and the occasion to fix this before the matter becomes a tragedy of its own. Four steps follow directly from the judgment: Pedestrian space should be reserved exclusively for pedestrians.

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Wheeled traffic of any kind — cycles included — has no claim to share or repeatedly cross a footpath as a matter of routine design. Where a track must cross a footpath, that crossing should be the rare exception, clearly marked, signed and surface-differentiated — not the default condition of an entire avenue, as it is today.

The administration should commission a sector-by-sector engineering review of the VVIP dividing roads and re-route cycle tracks to run alongside carriageways rather than through pedestrian paths.

This is correction, not abolition — Chandigarh’s cycling infrastructure can remain, properly segregated. And bicycle bells should be made mandatory equipment, enforced with the same seriousness as other road-safety gear. It is a low-cost fix — a public works circular, not new legislation — for a problem the SC has now made a matter of constitutional consequence: silent, sometimes monstrous bicycles bearing down on pedestrians with no warning at all.

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A test case for the City Beautiful

The judgment hands every civic body in the country a template for self-audit. Chandigarh, with its planned grid and its long pride in pedestrian infrastructure, ought to be the easiest city in India to bring into compliance. Doing so now, ahead of any litigation or any further tragedy, would let the City Beautiful demonstrate what the SC has asked of urban India — rather than becoming, by neglect, proof of why the judgment was necessary in the first place.

The writer is a retired Punjab-cadre IAS officer who superannuated as special chief secretary of the state.