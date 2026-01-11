Where it all began | The road back home: CJI Surya Kant’s emotional return to Petwar

The dusty lanes of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s native village of Petwar — dotted with cattle-dung cakes and framed by expansive, lush fields — came alive on Saturday morning as residents stepped out in pride to accord a rousing reception to their “Petwar ratna” (jewel of Petwar). A villager greets CJI Surya Kant at Petwar in Hansi district on Saturday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The civic reception was held at the playground of the Government Senior Secondary School, where Justice Kant spent his formative years and completed matriculation. The event was attended by a galaxy of the Punjab and Haryana high court judges and political leaders as the visit marked Justice Kant’s first return to his village since assuming office as the CJI in November 2025.

The emotion-filled programme symbolised a full-circle moment for the CJI, who rose from humble rural beginnings to become the first person from Haryana to occupy the nation’s highest judicial office.

From lamp posts to walls, the paths of the village were decked with posters, welcoming the CJI. Since early morning and in spite of thick fog, residents waited for Justice Kant, who arrived at 1.35pm along with Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Punjab and Haryana high court chief Justice Sheel Nagu.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who had to attend a pre-budget meeting in Delhi, deputed three cabinet ministers — Ranbir Singh Gangwa, Arvind Sharma and Mahipal Dhanda — to attend the ceremony.

A festive village gathering

In a mark of honour, the organisers of civic reception, deputed an elderly villager to place a “pagri” on Justice Kant’s head, an act reserved for a guest being accorded the highest respect in village tradition.

The village elders, who’s who of the Petwar village of around 15,000 people — home to all 36 communities — lined the route, wearing colourful “saafas” (headgears), and white dhotis. Women too came out in huge numbers even as some watched the over 100-minute-long proceedings from the sidelines. Folk artistes regaled the crowd with “ragnisi” of Haryana and a song depicting the journey of the CJI, his parents and family.

The neighbours of Justice Kant warmly recalled memories tracing the CJI’s footprints from village to now Supreme Court of India. Rishi Kant, the eldest of the four brothers, said the visit held special significance for the village. “This is Justice Kant’s first visit to the village after assuming the office of CJI. He played in this very school ground where all of us have now gathered to welcome him,” he said.

Udayveer Singh Duhan, Justice Kant’s senior at school, recalled that he was not only a bright student but also excelled in declamation. “He was affable by nature and had a poetic streak, much like his father,” Duhan said.

Justice Kant’s elder brother, Shiv Kant, spoke of his early academic inclinations. “From the very beginning, he developed interest in mastering English. He also excelled in oratory despite growing up in a village environment,” he said.

Dr Devi Kant, another elder brother of Justice Kant, said his interest in poetry was inherited. “He dabbles in poetry even today, a trait he got from our father, who taught Sanskrit in a government school,” he said even as their sister Kamla Devi, the eldest among the siblings, who was also present at the felicitation, was seen wiping her moist eyes as the proceedings began in a venue overflowing with crowd.

Jassi Petwar, the local Congress MLA, who also hails from the same village summed up the emotionally charged atmosphere in his welcome address. “The eyes of every villager in Petwar are moist with joy today. The son of this very soil, who was brought up and educated here, has now grown into a mighty banyan tree,” he said, urging youth to follow the footsteps of Justice Kant.

Born on February 10, 1962, Justice Kant graduated from the Government Postgraduate College, Hisar, in 1981 and did bachelor’s degree in law from the Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, in 1984. Justice Kant, who became judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2004, served as the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court before his elevation to the Supreme Court in May 2019.

In his address Justice Kant thanked villagers for organising the reception and expressed optimism that during his next visit the complexion of his village will be better with improved facilities. “Next time when I will come, I am confident that our village ponds will be cleaner, the community health centre and school building will be ready,” Justice Kant said, urging villagers to ensure that every child is educated.

“I want all children of my village to be well educated and serve our country in diverse fields. I am sure some of them will opt for law studies also and make a mark for themselves and make all of us proud. We will set up a fund from which money will be used for the education, especially of bright kids of poor families.”