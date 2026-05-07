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Why is Amritpal Singh not being brought back to Punjab, jailed MP's mother asks Mann

Why is Amritpal Singh not being brought back to Punjab, jailed MP's mother asks Mann

Published on: May 07, 2026 10:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's mother on Thursday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann why her son was not being brought back to Punjab from Assam despite his detention under the National Security Act having ended.

Why is Amritpal Singh not being brought back to Punjab, jailed MP's mother asks Mann

When Mann was taking out his "Shukrana Yatra", which was organised at Rayya in Amritsar as a sign of "gratitude" for the implementation of the anti-sacrilege law, Amritpal's mother Balwinder Kaur reached close to the chief minister's vehicle.

"Listen to me for a minute. You are also the son of a mother. I am the mother of Amritpal. Why don't you bring Amritpal to Punjab despite the NSA has ended?" Kaur could be heard asking in a video.

Amritpal, who was detained under the National Security Act in April 2023, had been lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail ever since.

A day after his detention under the NSA ended on April 22, Amritpal was arrested in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case. He continued to remain in the Dibrugarh jail.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Why is Amritpal Singh not being brought back to Punjab, jailed MP's mother asks Mann
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Why is Amritpal Singh not being brought back to Punjab, jailed MP's mother asks Mann
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