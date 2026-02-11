Why only lower-rung cops shifted in three years: HC to Punjab DGP

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday expressed surprise regarding Punjab police’s transfer policy and asked whether the transfer norms applicable to lower rank police officers would be applied to higher-ranking officials as well. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav informed the Punjab and Haryana high court regarding measures adopted to improve policing and public safety in the state. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court directed the state’s director general of police (DGP) to consider that police officers of the rank of inspector and above, who have stayed in a particular district for three years at a stretch, are transferred to other places in terms of these instructions.

“It is strange that such a policy is applicable to only lower rank police officials. Such a policy ought to be applicable to higher ranks. The state should consider that those police officers of the rank of inspector and above, who have stayed in a particular district for three years at a stretch, are transferred to other places in terms of these instructions. The Director General of Police, Punjab, shall file an affidavit in this regard,” stated the court.

It was submitted in the affidavit that security arrangements for individuals currently receiving protection had been reviewed to ensure optimal deployment of personnel.

The court also examined developments related to the Mohali Court Complex incident. The Punjab Police informed the bench that a charge sheet had been filed against the accused on February 7, 2026. Seeking transparency in the investigation, the court directed authorities to produce the case diary to reflect the progress made from the registration of the FIR to the filing of the charge sheet.

The court further directed Punjab principal secretary (jails) to submit a status report on steps taken to strengthen prison security in compliance with earlier judicial directions.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 18, 2026, with the court expecting detailed compliance reports from the concerned authorities.

The court also took note of disciplinary action pending against the senior superintendent of police in connection with the 2022 security lapse during the Prime Minister’s visit Punjab. The bench gave time to the state to update it on the status of the disciplinary proceedings.

279 extortion complaints, what action was taken: HC

The Punjab police helpline number has received 279 calls related to extortion and threats, the DGP informed the court. The HC directed the Punjab police to inform as to whether any action has been taken with regard to these calls. The HC directed the DGP to provide details regarding the action taken on these complaints and to confirm whether any complainants faced physical harm after reporting such threats.

Punjab DGP submitted that all possible efforts shall be made to instil confidence in the public and to ensure that the menace of organized crime is curbed.